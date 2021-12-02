KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A traffic stop in Monroe County on Wednesday led to the discovery of methamphetamine, fentanyl and prescription pills inside a secret compartment in the vehicle.

During a traffic stop, a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office canine alerted officers to narcotics in the vehicle. Officers found a hidden compartment containing over 80 grams of Methamphetamine, 5 grams of fentanyl, and multiple Alprazolam pills. Police say the drugs were brought into the county to be distributed. The origin of the substances is still being investigated.





The Vonore Police Department and Sweetwater Police Department assisted in the investigation.

In a Facebook post, Sherriff Tommy Jones thanked the agencies who have partnered with MCSO “in an attempt to curb the distribution of dangerous drugs including Heroin, Fentanyl, and Methamphetamine.”