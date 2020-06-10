Metro Council members to file resolution calling for resignation of Nashville police chief

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Council members plan to file a resolution calling for the resignation of Metro Nashville Police Chief Steve Anderson.

Fourteen council members are behind this action, sponsoring the resolution.

The resolution reads as follows:

WHEREAS, in recognition of Chief Steve Anderson’s 46 years of service to the Nashville community, we acknowledge the systemic reductions in violent crimes that have occurred during his tenure; and

WHEREAS, in the wake of the murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, it has become clear that in order to save the lives of black men and women, police practices must change; and

WHEREAS, in order for police practices to change in Nashville and in order to build trust between the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and communities of color in Nashville, a change in leadership is essential; and

WHEREAS, Gideon’s Army’s “Driving While Black” Report, issued in 2017, concluded that there is evidence of racial bias in Nashville’s traffic stops and this conclusion was not meaningfully addressed by Chief Anderson; and

WHEREAS, in 2018, after Nashville voters approved the creation of a Community Oversight Board through a referendum, the Metro Nashville Police Department has never demonstrated a clear willingness to be a good faith participant in the oversight process; and

WHEREAS, on June 4, 2020, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department issued and quickly recalled warrants for the arrests of prominent Nashville activists Justin Jones and Jeneisha Harris; and

WHEREAS, these warrants were unjustly issued and this troubling event should cause Nashvillians to reflect on how our community is policed; and

WHEREAS, it is time for Mayor John Cooper to call for the resignation of Metropolitan Nashville Chief of Police Steve Anderson in order to create meaningful policy and behavioral change in the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department.

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED BY THE COUNCIL OF THE METROPOLITAN GOVERNMENT OF NASHVILLE AND DAVIDSON COUNTY:

Section 1. That the Metropolitan County Council hereby goes on record as requesting Mayor John Cooper to call for the resignation of Metropolitan Nashville Chief of Police Steve Anderson.

Section 2. This Resolution shall take effect from and after its adoption, the welfare of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County requiring it.

Sponsors: Toombs, Parker, Benedict, VanReece, Bradford, Welsch, Sledge, Cash, O’Connell, Murphy, Porterfield, Sepulveda, Rosenberg, Mendes

The Metro Nashville Police Department issued this statement in response to these plans:

Chief Anderson, along with the deputy chiefs, precinct commanders, supervisors and officers throughout the city remain committed to carrying out a public safety mission that protects Nashville’s families in all neighborhoods while, at the same time, building positive relationships in particularly underserved communities. Successes are happening, and the department wants to build on and build out those successes. Chief Anderson welcomes one on one dialogue with council members.