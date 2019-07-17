Metro Council votes to reduce number of scooters in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There could soon be less scooters on the streets of Nashville.

The Metro Council approved a new rule at its meeting Tuesday night to cut the number of scooters in the city in half.

The council voted to move forward with a law that will keep scooters for now, but it will reduce how many scooters are in Music City. The more than 4,000 scooters will be reduced to about 2,000 with the new law.

The law will also determine what time you can ride the scooters. Those details have not been released.

There are a number of scooter companies in Nashville, but some companies will have to leave soon because of the agreement. Scooter companies will bid to be one of three companies allowed to stay in Nashville.

The council still reserves the right to ban scooters entirely in August if things don’t work out.