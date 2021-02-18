Metro Drug Coalition conference continues goal of curbing opioid addiction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition met Thursday with several Knoxville leaders for their fourth annual East Tennessee Opioid Conference.
The conference educates medical providers, community members and student about drug misuse issues.
“While we have made great strides in reducing the amount of narcotics being prescribed, we still have a ways to go,” Executive Director of MDC Karen Pershing said. “Educating physicians on alternative ways to manage chronic pain, and them also understanding the pathway to addiction that prescribing could potentially create, is an important message to continue to send out.”