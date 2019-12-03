Metro Drug Coalition holds annual Community Champion Awards

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Metro Drug Coalition honored those in our community working to help end addiction with its annual Community Champion Awards.

Six individuals were honored for their work to “create a healthy and safe community – free of substance misuse.”

The winner of this year’s Media Advocacy Award, Steve Wildsmith, who now works for Conerstone of Recovery, helps people get back on their feet.

But years ago, faced with his own addiction, Wildsmith shared his story in a very public way in hopes of helping others.

There is still much work to be done in fighting drug misuse in our community.

Just last year, 325 people in Knox County died from suspected drug overdoses, according to the District Attorney General’s office’s fatal overdose report released on Tuesday.

(Knox County District Attorney General’s Office)

