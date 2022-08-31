KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Metro Drug Coalition is holding an International Overdose Awareness Day event on Wednesday, Aug. 31 from 5:00 to 8 p.m. at Volunteer Landing.

Speakers at the event will include Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon, Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs, and Knox County Sheriff Tom Spangler, among others. Guests will also hear from various speakers who have been impacted by overdose in some way.

“Overdose awareness is something we need to collaborate on and support the community in ways that can help them heal, whether they have experienced an overdose or not,” said Metro Drug Coalition’s Regional Overdose Prevention Specialist, Jessica Stanley. “Education and awareness are the keys to preventing overdoses.”

Stanley also spoke about her own experiences with overdose after being in recovery for six years. She shared what it was that her mother did that made Stanley realize a change was needed.

“My mom had me make my funeral plans and it kind of gave me a wake-up call of I knew that was going to be one life that impacted an entire family,” Stanley said. “It took a minute, but it kind of brought me to the light of I need to change something and I also had a son in this world.”

Metro Drug Coalition’s International Overdose Awareness Day event will help prevent overdoses by raising awareness, providing resources and information, honoring those lost to overdose, and reducing the stigma surrounding overdose in the community.

The event will feature a resource fair during the first hour and a candlelight vigil to end the event. Those who have lost loved ones to overdose are welcome to bring photos to be added to a memorial.

International Overdose Awareness Day is globally recognized on August 31st every year.