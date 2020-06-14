Metro Health Dept. issues citations to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk, 13 others for violating Emergency Orders

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A popular bar on Broadway and more than a dozen businesses were issued citations, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Officials said Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk and 13 other businesses were issued citations this weekend due to not following social distancing guidelines from Emergency Orders 4 or 6.

Dr. Michael Caldwell, Director of the Metro Public Health Department said they issued a citation to Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk Bar for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 6.

Caldwell visited the bar after receiving a complaint Friday night. The citation was issued Saturday night and a decision on the amount of the fine will be made during the court appearance.

Health officials cited 13 other businesses on Friday for being out of compliance with Public Health Emergency Order 4 and Order 6.

Public Health Emergency Order 4 requires business establishments to post signage asking customers to wear a facial covering and requires employees to wear a facial covering when interacting with the public.

Business Cited on June 12: