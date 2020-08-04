Metro Health Dept. reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 21,879 total COVID-19 cases, and 199 deaths in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

MPHD officials announced 109 new cases in the past 24 hours out of 728 tests processed.

There has been a total of 199 deaths in Davidson County. Four additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 71-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman, and a 79-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 18,174 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,506 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 10,942 of which are men, 10,648 are women and the gender of 289 patients is unknown.

Of the 175,927 tests performed in the county, 21,879 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 154,048.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 19% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 63 calls on Monnday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Nashville

‘Heatmaps’ continue to show COVID-19 case clusters in downtown and South Nashville.

Last week, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of July 31, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Metro police stopped and cited two “transpotainment” vehicles seen operating Saturday night on Broadway.

Metro Health is investigating a house party held over the weekend at an East Nashville home. Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue Saturday night, billed as “Fashion House,” where hundreds of people appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

“Every room I went into in that home was just people front to back just partying, I saw maybe a handful of people with masks on,” a party guest told News 2.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Cooper.