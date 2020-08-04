Metro Health Dept. reports 109 new COVID-19 cases, 4 additional deaths in Nashville

News

by: Sebastian Posey

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – There are now 21,879 total COVID-19 cases, and 199 deaths in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

MPHD officials announced 109 new cases in the past 24 hours out of 728 tests processed.

There has been a total of 199 deaths in Davidson County. Four additional confirmed deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, a 71-year-old woman, a 77-year-old man, a 78-year-old woman, and a 79-year-old woman, all with underlying health conditions.

A reported 18,174 individuals have recovered from the virus. Of the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, 3,506 are “active.”

The age range of patients is from one month old to 102 years old, 10,942 of which are men, 10,648 are women and the gender of 289 patients is unknown.

Of the 175,927 tests performed in the county, 21,879 (12.4%) had positive results. Negative results total 154,048.

The health department reported available hospital beds in Nashville are at 19% and available ICU beds are at 15%.

The COVID-19 Hotline received 63 calls on Monnday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

COVID-19 in Nashville

‘Heatmaps’ continue to show COVID-19 case clusters in downtown and South Nashville.

Last week, Nashville Mayor John Cooper announced the order closing all bars in Nashville and requiring restaurants serving alcohol to shut down by 10 p.m. daily has been extended through at least mid-August.

All “transpotainment” vehicles are banned from the streets of Nashville and Davidson County as of July 31, regardless of whether there is alcohol on-board, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

Metro police stopped and cited two “transpotainment” vehicles seen operating Saturday night on Broadway.

Metro Health is investigating a house party held over the weekend at an East Nashville home. Videos circulated on social media showing the party on Fern Avenue Saturday night, billed as “Fashion House,” where hundreds of people appeared crammed together, with no masks in sight.

“Every room I went into in that home was just people front to back just partying, I saw maybe a handful of people with masks on,” a party guest told News 2.

Nashville is still in the modified Phase Two of its reopening plan for the “foreseeable future,” according to Cooper.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee talks about school reopening guidance and high school sports

Air travel not expected to recover until 2024

Fed wrestles with its next moves as virus stalls US economy

Dr. Deborah Birx urges Tennesseans to wear masks

Cocke County Schools delay start of fall semester

Oak Ridge Schools: Jefferson Middle staff member tests positive for COVID-19

Gov. Lee allows contact sports to resume

Local educators react to governor's recommendations for reopening schools

Ice Bears season start pushed back

ETSU releases fall semester plans

Survey shows more Knox County teachers prefer virtual class

Concerns remain for parents of special education students

Residents, staff test positive for COVID-19 at Oak Ridge senior living facility

Medic screening all donors for COVID-19 antibodies

University of Tennesse Athletic Director Phillip Fulmer says 'OK, team, we’re gonna win this one,'

Regal Cinemas new reopening date is Aug. 21

Sevier County schools to discuss reopening Monday

Pelosi: GOP in 'disarray' over COVID rescue bill

Positive COVID-19 case at Alcoa Middle School

McEnany: Schools, teachers considered 'essential'

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter