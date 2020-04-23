Closings
Metro Health Dept. reports 2,144 cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County

by: Sebastian Posey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are now 2,144 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Davidson County, according to the Metro Public Health Department.

The total number of confirmed cases grew by 182 in the past 24 hours, the biggest single-day increase in the county.

There has been a total of 22 deaths in Davidson County. No additional deaths were reported in the Thursday update.

The department reported 1,076 individuals have recovered from the virus but did not disclose how many patients remain hospitalized but said 1,046 are currently active. The remaining cases are self-isolated at their homes and have mild and manageable symptoms.

The department announced Thursday the age range of patients is from two months to 99 years, 990 of which are men, 960 women and the gender of 194 patients is unknown.

The health department reported of the 19,900 tests performed in the county, 2,144 (10.8%) had positive results. Negative results total 17,756.

The Metro Health Department COVID-19 Hotline received 389 calls on Wednesday.

To be tested at a Davidson County assessment center, call the COVID-19 Hotline at 615-862-7777 to speak with a health care professional.

