Metro Nashville Education Association hosts ‘die-in’ protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Monday, the Metro Nashville Education Association partnered with other educators from Middle Tennessee to host a vigil meant to symbolize a funeral procession.

MNEA officials said they’re grateful for Metro Nashville Public Schools for keeping school online during the pandemic, but would like others to follow suit in Tennessee.

The MNEA Board of Directors has voted to officially endorse the Die-In and Vigil sponsored by Tennessee for a Safe Return to Campus. We will be participating, and encourage others to participate safely by pledging to wear masks and social distance.

Metro Nashville Education Association

MNEA members said they would like to see the following happen as a result of the vigil:

  • Additional technology for students to equitably access digital curricula.
  • Sufficient, disposable PPE for all school staff and students upon return to campus.
  • Mental health professional access to help students heal from any traumas of the pandemic
  • Access to broadband/internet for all students

Members said it was a peaceful gathering for anyone who would like to join.

The protest was a caravan meant to resemble a funeral procession.

