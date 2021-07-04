Metro officer injured, Man arrested after hitting marked patrol car on I-65 S

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Metro officer was injured after a man rear-ended the back of his patrol car on I-65 South in Nashville, according to an arrest warrant.

It happened Saturday near mile-marker 88 when the officer was blocking the left lane with his emergency lights on. The warrant states Moises Marquez Rodriguez was driving and failed to yield to the emergency vehicle, striking the rear of the patrol car. The officer inside was injured. Officers found a glass pipe, commonly used for illegal drugs, inside of Rodriguez’s vehicle.

Officers said he showed signs of impairment at the scene.

Rodriguez faces several charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held on a $10,000 bond.

There is no update on the officer’s condition at this time. No other information was immediately released.