Nashville officials to discuss removing confederate monument from city park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Metropolitan Parks and Recreation will discuss removing or relocating a confederate monument from Centennial Park.

The item is listed on the Parks Board’s agenda forAugust 6.

The Confederate Private Monument has been located in the park since the early 1900s.

The confederate monument was vandalized in June with red paint and “they were racists” was written on its side.

The staff is looking for a recommendation from the board to initiate the petition process.

News 2 received a statement from Jackie Jones with Metro Parks who said, “The Centennial Park Concept Plan made a broad recommendation a few years back for the relocation of the statue. We’re beginning Phase 2 of the construction of Centennial Park so now is as good time as any for the Board to discuss any potential relocation.”