Metro Police: 23-year-old Michael D. Mosley wanted for questioning in double fatal stabbing at Dogwood bar

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for 23-year-old Michael D. Mosley for questioning in Saturday morning’s double fatal stabbing.

The stabbing took place at the Dogwood Bar located at 1907 Division Street. The incident occurred during a fight outside of the bar.

According to the police, Michael D. Mosley was present during the incident.

Police have not yet identified any suspects but released surveillance footage of three men and a woman of interest. Mosley is one of them in the surveillance video, police say.

Police have also identified the third victim as 21-year-old Alvin Jefferson “A.J.” Bethurum, he survived the stabbing with injuries to his eye and arm.

The two men killed were Clayton Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21.

The fatal attack started as an argument “over an unwanted advancement made by a man toward a woman in the bar,” said a statement from Metro police.

