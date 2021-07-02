Mexican officers seize $122,000 in cash at El Paso-Juarez border crossing

One arrested after stacks of bills found in duffel bag with men’s clothing

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities have stepped up southbound checks at some border crossings, resulting in the seizure of $122,000 in cash this week.

The U.S. currency – stacks of $100, $50 and $20 bills – were concealed under men’s clothes in a duffel bag seized by Mexican customs officers and National Guard troops on the south side of the Stanton Bridge between El Paso and Juarez. A Mexican official circulated photos of the seized cash to reporters in Juarez.

The person carrying the duffle bag was arrested, but no information was given as to his or her identity or who the cash belonged to.

Earlier this year, Mexican officials said they would ask the Biden administration for help in stemming the southbound flow of weapons, particularly automatic rifles headed to the drug cartels, and illicit cash.

However, only sporadic random checks have been reported since then in the El Paso-Juarez area.

(Freelance photojournalist Roberto Delgado contributed to this report,)

