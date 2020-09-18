Michelob Ultra looking to pay ‘chief exploration officer’ $50K to visit national parks

ST. LOUIS (WJW) — Beer maker Anheuser-Busch is looking to hire a new CEO for their Michelob Ultra Pure Gold brand — and by CEO the company means chief exploration officer.

According to the brand, the new “CEO” will be paid $50,000 to explore America’s national parks.

The company touts that you’ll “get an office with the best view and get to travel for work … a lot.”

The ideal candidate will have a “deep appreciation for nature” and be tasked with taking pictures, creating captivating social media content and repping Michelob Ultra Pure Gold while touring the country.

Wanna be our new Chief Exploration Officer and get paid to travel the country? We thought so. Head to https://t.co/UjPEpFdcUI for more info. Apply by 9/30. #PureGoldCEO



Michelob ULTRA is a proud supporter of the @NationalParkFdn. pic.twitter.com/K9G8Zb3HXR — Michelob ULTRA (@MichelobULTRA) September 16, 2020

Anheuser-Busch says the new CEO will be provided a camper van to travel in, equipped with a bathroom and shower. The employee will receive gas money and beer to enjoy on their days off.

The CEO can also bring a plus one — human or dog — to accompany them on their journey.

Interested candidates can apply on the company’s website. Applications are due by September 30.

