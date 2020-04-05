1  of  2
Michigan 3rd in the nation for coronavirus cases with 15,718 confirmed cases and 617 deaths

by: Ronnie Das

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirm 15,718 coronavirus cases and 617 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 1,493 cases and 77 deaths from yesterday.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number around 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 14,225 cases and 540 deaths.

The state data shows that the City of Detroit has 4,495 cases and 158 deaths, Wayne County has 3,023 cases and 135 deaths, and Oakland County has 3,035 cases and 163 deaths. The three areas have just over 67% of confirmed cases and just under 74% of deaths.

Locally, Ingham County has 172 cases and two deaths while Jackson County has 90 cases and three deaths.

The state is asking for COVID-19 volunteers with qualified medical training, experience and health care professionals who can volunteer their expertise.

Michigan is among the top 3 states in confirmed coronavirus cases, just behind New York and New Jersey, according to numbers updated on Friday, April 3rd by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Earlier today, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned, “this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly.”

The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,400, according to the Associated Press.

“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized,” Adams said on “Fox News Sunday.” He added: “It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”

“Ninety percent of Americans are doing their part, even in the states where they haven’t had a shelter in place,” Adams said. “But if you can’t give us 30 days, governors, give us, give us a week, give us what you can, so that we don’t overwhelm our health care systems over this next week.”

 

