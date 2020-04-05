Michigan 3rd in the nation for coronavirus cases with 15,718 confirmed cases and 617 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – State officials confirm 15,718 coronavirus cases and 617 COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan. An increase of 1,493 cases and 77 deaths from yesterday.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services released the number around 3:00 p.m. today. Yesterday, the department confirmed 14,225 cases and 540 deaths.
The state data shows that the City of Detroit has 4,495 cases and 158 deaths, Wayne County has 3,023 cases and 135 deaths, and Oakland County has 3,035 cases and 163 deaths. The three areas have just over 67% of confirmed cases and just under 74% of deaths.
Locally, Ingham County has 172 cases and two deaths while Jackson County has 90 cases and three deaths.
The state is asking for COVID-19 volunteers with qualified medical training, experience and health care professionals who can volunteer their expertise.
Michigan is among the top 3 states in confirmed coronavirus cases, just behind New York and New Jersey, according to numbers updated on Friday, April 3rd by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
Earlier today, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned, “this is going to be the hardest and the saddest week of most Americans’ lives, quite frankly.”
The number of people infected in the U.S. has exceeded 300,000, with the death toll climbing past 8,400, according to the Associated Press.
“This is going to be our Pearl Harbor moment, our 9/11 moment, only it’s not going to be localized,” Adams said on “Fox News Sunday.” He added: “It’s going to be happening all over the country. And I want America to understand that.”
“Ninety percent of Americans are doing their part, even in the states where they haven’t had a shelter in place,” Adams said. “But if you can’t give us 30 days, governors, give us, give us a week, give us what you can, so that we don’t overwhelm our health care systems over this next week.”
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county case counts continue to climb; deaths due to COVID-19 rise to 43 in TN
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- List: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Can my pet be exposed to COVID-19? Veterinarians weigh in on debate.
- Coronavirus skeptic gains new perspective after being hospitalized with it
- Coronavirus deaths in Tennessee rise to 43 while cases swell to 3,321
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: 5th death confirmed from outbreak at Gallatin nursing home
- Garden Center busy during the coronavirus pandemic
- Surgeon General: Here’s how you can make a cloth mask today in just a few easy steps
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Knox County confirmed cases increase to 97, total of recovered now 58
- CDC recommending Americans cover their faces with non-medical masks
- Red Land Cotton making masks for UAB, taking national requests
- 3 million masks ordered by Massachusetts were seized at Port of NY in March
- Gov. Northam says Richmond Convention Center will be Virginia’s 3rd alternative care site, hopes not to add more restrictions
- San Diego County to issue $1,000 fines to people ignoring COVID-19 restrictions