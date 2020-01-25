Michigan man building a ‘Batmobile’ to help children fighting serious illness

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – A man in Lansing is working right now to recreate his version of the ‘Batmobile.’
Aaron Aikman is no stranger to building famous TV and movie vehicles. But for this project, he has teamed up with ‘Lansing Batman’ to make it happen.
Their Batmobile won’t be used to fight crime. They plan to use it to help cheer children up who are fighting serious illnesses.
You can watch this week’s ‘Tell Me Something Good’ report by Chivon Kloepfer and Photojournalist Dan Ray by clicking the video above.
