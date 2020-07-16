Michigan man killed in police shooting after fight over wearing mask

DELTA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — A 43-year-old Michigan man was fatally shot Tuesday by a sheriff’s deputy during a traffic stop following a fight at a local dairy store.

According to the Michigan State Police, an argument between two men began over wearing a mask inside the Quality Dairy Store in Dimondale, Michigan.

The argument continued in the parking lot, where investigators say Sean Ruis, 43, of Grand Ledge, Michigan, stabbed a 77-year-old man during the dispute, police said.

Ruis, who was not wearing a mask, then drove away to a nearby neighborhood, police said.

The stabbing victim, who had been wearing a mask, was treated for his injuries.

Ruis was later stopped by an Eaton County Sheriff’s deputy.

Ruis pulled a knife on the deputy, who then shot him, authorities said. He died from his injuries.

According to earlier reports, gunshots were heard in the area just after 9:00 a.m.