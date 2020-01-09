Michigan man named Denzel Washington convicted of drug dealing in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Michigan man faces up to 18 years in prison after his conviction for selling heroin and fentanyl in Knoxville.

Denzel Damoan Washington, 27, was convicted of delivery of heroin to a drug-free zone, possession with intent to sell heroin in a drug-free zone, possession with intent to sell fentanyl in a drug-free zone and simple possession of marijuana.

Knoxville police investigators learned Washington had returned to Knoxville from Michigan on March 8, 2018.

KPD officers took Washington into custody after using an informant to purchase drugs. During a subsequent interview, Washington produced a bag of heroin and fentanyl from inside the back of his pants.

“One part of the solution to the overdose epidemic is to stop the flow of drugs like heroin and fentanyl into our community,” said Knox County District Attorney Charme Allen. “Taking these drugs off the street helped to save lives.”

Sentencing on the case is scheduled for February 21. He faces between eight and twelve years without the possibility of parole on the heroin charges and three to six years on the fentanyl charge.

In addition to finding Washington guilty, the jury also assessed fines totaling over $300,000.