Michigan motorcyclist killed in crash in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – A Michigan man died in a crash Monday in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, officials have confirmed.

Park officials confirmed Phillip Rath, 69, of Schoolcraft, MI, was killed in a crash Monday evening. Great Smoky Mountains National Park Rangers responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Newfound Gap Road near the Chimney Tops Trailhead at 5:11 p.m.

Rath was traveling northbound on his motorcycle when he crossed the center line and struck a southbound vehicle.

Gatlinburg Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene and transported Rath to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville. He pronounced deceased as a result of his injuries at 6:13 p.m.

There were no other injuries in the crash. No additional details are available at this time.