Michigan priest draws squirt gun in fight against coronavirus

DETROIT (AP) — A Roman Catholic priest in the Detroit area has taken aim at his parishioners in a bid to maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic, using a squirt gun to shoot holy water.
Photos posted on social media by the St. Ambrose Church show the Rev. Tim Pelc shooting water into a car window as it stopped by the steps of the church on Easter. He wore a mask, face shield and rubber gloves as further precautions against spreading the coronavirus.
The photos of the priest at the church in Grosse Pointe Park have inspired memes online. One shows the 70-year-old priest amid the fires of hell directing the squirt gun at devil-like figures.
Pelc told BuzzFeed News for an article over the weekend that he was a little concerned about how the Vatican might react when the photos of him squirting holy water began circulating widely on the internet. But, he said, “I haven’t heard anything yet.”
The idea was to find a way to continue a tradition of blessing Easter baskets despite the pandemic. One photo shows Pelc standing behind a car with its hatchback door up, shooting water at a basket of flowers.
The church and surrounding communities have taken the pandemic seriously, Pelc said. Parishioners have tied blue ribbons on trees at the church for each person who has died of COVID-19 in Michigan. That number is now approaching 5,000.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: April 2020
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Tennessee Coronavirus: Tests top 325,000 with 17,388 confirmed cases
- Knox County Health Department reports 46 active COVID-19 cases, no patients currently hospitalized
- Ballad Health doctor regains strength, looks forward to work following COVID-19 battle
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: State case count is 17,288 with 295 deaths
- WATCH: Top doctors answer your questions on ‘Coronavirus House Calls’ | May 16-17
- Knox County Health Department reports 55 active COVID-19 cases, 306 total
- Calls mount for DOJ investigation into ‘price fixing’ in Texas beef industry
- Coronavirus: Life Care Center of Athens says 12 residents have died
- Coronavirus: Mixed opinions surrounding antibody testing continues
- Tennessee Reopening: More businesses reopen in Gatlinburg; larger attractions allowed to reopen May 22
- House nears passage of additional $3 trillion in coronavirus relief
- US begins ‘warp speed’ vaccine push as studies ramp up