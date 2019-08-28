Michigan transfer Solomon gets NCAA’s approval to play for Vols

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The long wait is finally over for Aubrey Solomon. The defensive lineman transferred from Michigan to Tennessee in December and was finally granted approval to play for the Vols on Tuesday according to the university.

Tennessee coach Jeremy Pruitt confirmed Solomon had been granted immediate eligibility on Wednesday. The story was first reported by Volquest and 247sports.com.

Solomon, a five-star prospect out of Lee County (Ga.) High School, appeared in all 13 games for the Wolverines last year as a true freshman totaling 18 tackles and two tackles for loss.

The 6-foot-5, 299-pound Solomon is listed on the Tennessee depth chart as a junior and is likely to see playing time in the team’s season opener Saturday against Georgia State. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., and the game airs on ESPNU.

Gates open at 1:30 p.m. The Vol Walk will begin at 1:15 p.m. in front of the Torchbearer statue on Volunteer Boulevard and Circle Park. The Pride of the Southland Marching Band will begin its march from the Natalie L. Haslam Music Center to Neyland Stadium at 1:50 p.m.