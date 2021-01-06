WASHINGTON (WREG) — Mid-South lawmakers are reacting to Wednesday’s chaos at the Capitol when Trump supporters breached security and stormed the halls of Congress. They attempted to stop officials from certifying November election results.
Lawmakers on the House and Senate floors were evacuated. Many protesters entered offices and other rooms.
Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis tweeted “Gas mask on. Getting scary.” The Democrat went on to tweet, “This is now a third world country led by a tin-pot dictator.”
Republican lawmakers from the Mid-South also denounced the violence. In a message to protestors, Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted, “You are disrupting the democratic process. You should be ashamed of yourself.”
Her comments were echoed by Arkansas senator Tom Cotton who tweeted, “Violence and anarchy are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws.”
The mob was eventually cleared from the buildings but Tennessee Democratic congressman Jim Cooper believes the damage is done.
“This is one of the saddest days in American history,” he said, “This is really endangering our democracy and our enemies around the world are laughing at us.”
He and other Mid-South lawmakers now hope incoming President Joe Biden’s inauguration will be peaceful.
- Mid-South lawmakers react to chaos at the Capitol
- Woman shot and killed during Capitol siege was from San Diego
- What is the 25th Amendment? Here’s why people are asking in wake of DC violence
- Vols back in the win column with victory over Arkansas
- Pres. Trump blocked from posting on Facebook for 24 hours