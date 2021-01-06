Mid-South lawmakers react to chaos at the Capitol

Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON (WREG) — Mid-South lawmakers are reacting to Wednesday’s chaos at the Capitol when Trump supporters breached security and stormed the halls of Congress. They attempted to stop officials from certifying November election results.

Lawmakers on the House and Senate floors were evacuated. Many protesters entered offices and other rooms.

Congressman Steve Cohen of Memphis tweeted “Gas mask on. Getting scary.” The Democrat went on to tweet, “This is now a third world country led by a tin-pot dictator.”

Republican lawmakers from the Mid-South also denounced the violence. In a message to protestors, Tennessee senator Marsha Blackburn tweeted, “You are disrupting the democratic process. You should be ashamed of yourself.”

I will vote in support of certifying the electoral college results. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) January 7, 2021

Her comments were echoed by Arkansas senator Tom Cotton who tweeted, “Violence and anarchy are unacceptable. We are a nation of laws.”

The mob was eventually cleared from the buildings but Tennessee Democratic congressman Jim Cooper believes the damage is done.

“This is one of the saddest days in American history,” he said, “This is really endangering our democracy and our enemies around the world are laughing at us.”

He and other Mid-South lawmakers now hope incoming President Joe Biden’s inauguration will be peaceful.