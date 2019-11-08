Middle school student in Morristown charged for bringing airsoft gun to school

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Meadowview Middle School in Morristown ,TN. Source: Google Earth

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – A 14-year-old student at Meadowview Middle School in Morristown has been charged for bringing an airsoft gun to school.

The 14-year-old Meadowview student was charged with disorderly conduct when they were found in possession of an airsoft gun on Thursday, Nov. 7.

While no threats were made towards anybody at the school, another student was frightened by the airsoft gun and reported it to school authorities.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter