Middle Tennessee hospital limiting surgeries after COVID-19 spike

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee hospital is suspending all elective procedures requiring an overnight stay due to a surge in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

The Daily Herald reports that as of Friday evening, Columbia’s Maury Regional Medical Center was treating 50 COVID-19 inpatients.

Twenty of those patients were in the medical center’s 26-bed intensive care unit. In response, the hospital is suspending elective surgical procedures that require an overnight stay for two weeks, beginning on Monday.

CEO of Maury Regional Health Alan Watson says they have consistently seen spikes after every holiday and the current spike follows fall break.