Middle Tennessee inmate escapes custody en route to receive COVID-19 test

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate in Middle Tennessee escaped custody while authorities were taking him to get a COVID test in Grundy County.

Deputies are searching for Anthony Burnette. He escaped their custody as he was being transported for a COVID-19 test.

He was last seen entering the woods behind the health department in Grundy County. He is handcuffed, barefoot and wearing orange inmate clothes.

Authorities deployed a helicopter and a dog team in their continued search efforts.

Burnette is charged with drug possession and criminal trespass. If you see him, call 911.