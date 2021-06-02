Middle Tennessee inmate escapes custody en route to receive COVID-19 test

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GRUNDY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – An inmate in Middle Tennessee escaped custody while authorities were taking him to get a COVID test in Grundy County.

Deputies are searching for Anthony Burnette. He escaped their custody as he was being transported for a COVID-19 test.

He was last seen entering the woods behind the health department in Grundy County. He is handcuffed, barefoot and wearing orange inmate clothes.

Authorities deployed a helicopter and a dog team in their continued search efforts.

Burnette is charged with drug possession and criminal trespass. If you see him, call 911.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter