Middle Tennessee mayor accused of shoplifting $281 in items resigns

FAIRVIEW, Tenn. (AP) — A middle Tennessee mayor accused of shoplifting nearly $300 worth of items from a Target store has resigned from his post.

News outlets report Fairview Mayor John Blade stepped down Tuesday, nearly a month after he was accused of paying for just one item and stealing several others in a self-checkout lane.

According to WRKN, a police report indicates at least 44 items described as household goods were taken. Some of the items listed in the police report are three tweezers and skin care items. In all, Target claimed Blade stole $281 dollars worth of household items.

A police report obtained by news outlets says a store official stated Blade took more items than he paid for, exited, returned and repeated the act.

Blade surrendered to Maury County authorities Oct. 8 and received a property theft citation.

City officials announced the resignation but didn’t say whether it was linked to the theft case.