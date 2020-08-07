Middle Tennessee sheriff’s deputy charged with assault, misconduct

CENTERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy has been charged with assault, official oppression and misconduct, authorities said.

Hickman County Sheriff’s Deputy Scott Anthony Hull, 51, was arrested Wednesday after being indicted by a Hickman County grand jury, according to a statement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

A spokesperson for the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Scott Hull was arrested Wednesday afternoon on four counts of assault with bodily injury, two counts of official misconduct and two counts of official oppression.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said agents began investigating Hull when they received a complaint about excessive use force. During the course of the investigation, the agency said they determined he assaulted two people during arrests in November 2019 and January 2020.

No additional information was released about the alleged assaults.

Hull was hired by the Hickman County Sheriff’s Office in May 2019, the department’s spokesperson said.