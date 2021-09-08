Middle Tennessee special ops veterans work to rescue Americans, allies left in Afghanistan

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Top U.S. national security officials will meet with allies in the Persian Gulf and Europe this week to discuss the exit from Afghanistan. The object of the meeting is to prevent a resurgence in terrorist threats, the Associated Press reports.

Shortly after American forces pulled out of the country, President Biden estimated as many as 200 Americans could remain with intentions to leave.

Veteran Jason Ladd said some of the Afghan interpreters promised asylum are his friends.

“I’ve got one that I keep in contact with weekly since 2009,” Ladd said, “He’s like a brother to me, his family is like family to me. And he’s still stuck in Kabul.”

Ladd’s interpreter is on the waitlist for a special immigrant visa. His humanitarian group, Patriot Mountain, is made up of special ops veterans mostly from Tennessee and Kentucky.

They are camped along the Afghanistan border and sheltering refugees.

“These men that have served multiple deployments are now having to step up and leave their families once again in a volunteer status to go over and help these Americans, because that’s what we took an oath to do,” Ladd said.

Most of Ladd’s comrades must remain anonymous on what he said is a very dangerous mission. They’re working to remove Americans and Afghan allies from the country now gripped by the Taliban.

“They’re not a uniformed military. We don’t know who they are,” Ladd said.

He added the soldier’s creed, “Leave no man behind,” is the force driving them.

“We’ve got Americans there, we’ve got people just like you and me,” Ladd said, “They’re stuck there and we’re questioning, ‘Why? Why would you leave anyone behind?’”

Patriot Mountain said they need help with donations so they can provide basic help to refugees, including food, water and clothing. Find them online at PatriotMountain.org.