Middle Tennessee students facing vandalism charges amid TikTok trend

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Several Williamson County students will face criminal charges after bathrooms in the district have been vandalized due to a trend on the social media platform TikTok.

The TikTok trend encourages students to steal items from schools and post them on social media.

Williamson County Schools reported bathroom soap dispensers have been ripped off the walls, paper towels have been used to clog toilets, urinals have been broken and ceiling tiles and partitions have been removed or destroyed in some high schools. The vandals then posted about the vandalism on social media.

The district added the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office has no tolerance for these actions.

“Our SROs will investigate each incident of vandalism and destruction of property and will prosecute any offenders to the fullest extent allowed by law,” said WCSO Captain Leonardo Zollicoffer.

Parents are encouraged to talk with their children about the consequences of their behavior.

“At this time, we have seen this destruction in a handful of our high schools,” said Safety and Security Director Michael Fletcher. “While there may only be a few students involved, it is impacting students and staff throughout these buildings. We need our parents to work with us to stop this bad behavior before it starts.”

The students are now facing criminal charges for vandalism and destruction of school property.

Earlier this week, Green Hill High School Principal Kevin Dawson sent a message to parents warning of the same trend.

Dawson said the thefts are frustrating to custodial staff and cited concerns over soap dispensers disappearing during the pandemic.

“As you can imagine, this is both gross (pandemic, restroom germs, etc.) and frustrating for our custodial crew,” the message read in part.

Dawson said students are being disciplined and asked for parents’ assistance in checking their students’ backpacks, rooms and cars for soap dispensers.