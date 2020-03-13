Middle Tennessee tornado victims total now 25, Putnam County 19th victim identified

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The devastating tornadoes that struck Middle Tennessee claimed the lives of 25 people.

Putnam County Mayor Ricky Shelton confirmed Thursday that the 19th victim succumbed to injuries sustained in last Tuesday’s tornado. Robert Dickson was removed from life support earlier Thursday. He leaves behind his wife and daughters.

The family intends to hold a private graveside service with a celebration of life service at a later date.