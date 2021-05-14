Middle Tennessee woman charged in alleged murder-for-hire plot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Lebanon woman has been arrested after investigators said she paid someone to murder her family member.

Lebanon police said Jaynie Smithson, 29, was arrested Wednesday on a charge of solicitation of first-degree murder.

Detectives said they had been contacted by Smithson’s relative who was concerned that the Lebanon woman was plotting to have her killed.

The investigation determined Smithson had paid at least one man to murder the family member, according to police.

No additional information has been released about the ongoing investigation.

Smithson is jailed in Wilson County in lieu of a $750,000 bond.