Middle TN robbery suspect thought to be in Gatlinburg arrested in Nashville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Authorities have arrested a potentially dangerous teenager who is believed to be involved in the armed robberies of two pizza delivery drivers and a woman at an ATM earlier this week in Clarksville.

According to police, 16-year-old Brian Cook, who was wanted on three charges of aggravated robbery, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon in Nashville. He is being lodged in a juvenile detention center.’

The police department believes Cook played a role in three robberies, which involved a trio wearing ski masks and armed with handguns, all occurring between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. Two pizza delivery drivers were robbed, as well as a woman making a deposit at an ATM.

Investigators said the first crime happened around 8:04 p.m. on Nolen Road near Twin Rivers Road. A little more than an hour later, at 9:09 p.m., another pizza delivery driver was robbed on Kettering Court in the area of Camden Crossing. A woman was then robbed at gunpoint at approximately 9:46 p.m. on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard near Union Hall Road.

The other two suspects have not been identified. Anyone with information on their identities or whereabouts is urged to contact Clarksville police.

