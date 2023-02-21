ST. LOUIS (WKRN) — A Smyrna High School senior was in St. Louis for a volleyball tournament when she was hit by a car Saturday night, causing her to have both of her legs amputated.

“She was a catalyst,” said Mid TN Volleyball Club Assistant Director Jeff Wismer. “A kid who is pretty confident in who she is and doesn’t try to be anything more than what she is.”

According to St. Louis police, Janae Edmondson was critically injured after being hit by a car around 8:40 p.m. Saturday. Police say a car drove past a yield sign at an intersection and hit a parked car and Edmondson.

The driver was arrested for second-degree assault.

Wismer said that Edmondson had recently verbally accepted an offer to play volleyball for a Middle Tennessee college. He said like so many other of his players, this was a dream of Edmondson’s for a while.

“To take all those steps and in a moment for it to be gone, there’s just no words to try and communicate how you process that setback,” Wismer said.

But Wismer says he is sure the same skills that made Edmondson a great volleyball player will push her through the tough times ahead.

“That perseverance, that determination, that capacity to handle setbacks, the capacity to fall back on the people around her,” he said.

Wismer said they didn’t tell the team about the crash until the next evening after all of Edmondson’s family was alerted, and the team continued to play on Sunday and Monday.

“There’s a large sentiment of let’s just be together. Last night a lot of our teams just shared time,” he said. “There is so much love that we are trying to project back to here right now to offset this sense of loss.”

Wismer said the road ahead for Edmondson and her family is uncertain at the moment, but he wants to share what happened to her so that the greater Tennessee community can rally behind her as well.

A GoFundMe account has been created to help the Edmondson family with medical expenses and future needs. You can donate at the link above.