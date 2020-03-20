Middle TN woman spreading Christmas cheer during coronavirus outbreak

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman in Middle Tennessee is deciding to spread some Christmas cheer during this stressful time.

Brenda Sparks shared this video to her twitter for her neighbors earlier this week after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Cheatham County.

Sound On. Lights On. Hearts lifted. ❤️ We had our first confirmed case of #COVID19 in Cheatham County, Tennessee today. Our response is to be the light, and stay home! #FlattenTheCurve y’all. Have yourself a Merry Little Quarantine. 🎄#CoronaVirusChallenge #christmaslights #love pic.twitter.com/HmkTCm5O2Q — Brenda Sparks (@theatreartist) March 19, 2020

She implores others to, “be the light, and stay home!” and, “Have yourself a Merry Little Quarantine.”