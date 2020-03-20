Middle TN woman spreading Christmas cheer during coronavirus outbreak

CHEATHAM COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) – A woman in Middle Tennessee is deciding to spread some Christmas cheer during this stressful time.
Brenda Sparks shared this video to her twitter for her neighbors earlier this week after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Cheatham County.
She implores others to, “be the light, and stay home!” and, “Have yourself a Merry Little Quarantine.”
