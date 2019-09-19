Middle TN woman who faked cancer will serve prison time, refund victims

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson woman who faked cancer to solicit money from the public will spend several months in prison and pay thousands of dollars in restitution to her victims.

Amanda Hartman, 31, pleaded guilty on September 10 to a charge of felony theft by fraud.

According to the Dickson County Circuit Court, Hartman received a three-year sentence, but will serve four months in prison and then receive supervised probation for the remainder of the sentence.

The Dickson woman will also pay restitution totaling more than $9,500 to her victims, officials said.

Hartman was arrested in April following an indictment by a Dickson County Grand Jury on a charge of felony theft by fraud. She was taken into custody in Clarksville and jailed in Dickson County.