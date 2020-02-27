Mike Bloomberg campaign office vandalized in Johnson City, graffiti reads ‘Eat the Rich’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 was at the Mike Bloomberg campaign office in Johnson City where spraypaint covered the windows following an apparent vandalism.

News Channel 11’s Jessica Fuller reports the graffiti read “Eat The Rich.”

It comes after the Bloomberg campaign office in Knoxville and several others across the country were vandalized last week.

Bloomberg is scheduled to make a stop in the Tri-Cities region Friday at a Tri-Cities Airport rally.

