Mild side effects among East Tennessee healthcare workers one day after COVID-19 vaccination

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- One day after the first group of frontline healthcare workers in East Tennessee received the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, there are no issues or reactions reported.

Covenant Health, Tennova Health, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, and UT Medical Center each had groups of healthcare workers and hospital leaders get the vaccine publicly.

As of Friday morning, nearly 24-hours after the first vaccinations began, no healthcare worker vaccinated reported any major side effects, allergic reactions, or issues due to the vaccine.

At East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, the Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joe Childs received his first dose of the vaccine Thursday, a day later, a spokesperson said he is not experiencing any side effects other than soreness in his arm, at the injection site.

This side effect is one of the most common and widely reported during the vaccine’s emergency authorization hearings.

One person at ETCH reported a “mild headache.”

No issues reported at Tennova Health, which received the Tennessee standard shipment of 975 doses in this initial shipment.

Doctors and nurses that are part of Tennova clinics in North Knoxville Medical Center, Turkey Creek Medical Center, Jefferson Memorial Hospital, LaFollette Medical Center and Newport Medical Center will begin receiving vaccines Friday and into the following weeks.

UT Medical Center is not reporting any issues within the first group of frontline healthcare workers vaccinated Thursday. In fact, anyone vaccinated in the first groups went back to work after receiving the first dose.

Common side effects reported by the FDA

The most commonly reported side effects, which typically lasted several days, were pain at the injection site, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, and fever.

As part of the FDA’s emergency use authorization, trials showed that more people often experienced side effects after the second dose than the first dose.

East Tennessee healthcare workers who received the first doses of the vaccine in December expect to receive the second dose in the next month.