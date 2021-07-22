Minor earthquake recorded in western Blount County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? The United States Geological Survey wants to hear from you if you felt the 2.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in Blount County on Thursday.

According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded about four miles south of Friendsville, Tennessee. The preliminary report from the USGS indicates it occurred at a depth of about 12 miles below the surface just after midnight Thursday.

Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.