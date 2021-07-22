Minor earthquake recorded in western Blount County

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
east tennesse earthquake july 22 2.0 magnitude

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Did you feel it? The United States Geological Survey wants to hear from you if you felt the 2.0 magnitude earthquake recorded in Blount County on Thursday.

According to the USGS, the 2.0 magnitude earthquake was recorded about four miles south of Friendsville, Tennessee. The preliminary report from the USGS indicates it occurred at a depth of about 12 miles below the surface just after midnight Thursday.

Did you experience the quake and want to make a report about it? Click here to report your experience on the USGS website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Shark Week Blimp soars over Knoxville

Second Harvest Food Bank hosts drive-thru distribution

Hazy skies in Knoxville; burn ban issued for Knox County

Governor addresses new COVID-19 concerns

The age-old question of can sharks fly has been answered! Yes, they can, as long as they're the Shark Week 2021 Blimp!

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee holds media briefing in Nashville July 22, 2021