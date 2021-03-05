‘Miracles happen and I’m living proof’: Newport native says she’s lucky to be alive after COVID-19

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WATE) — A Newport native spent months in the hospital and suffered from many complications with the COVID-19 virus.

Not only did Missy Ellis have the traditional respiratory issues, but her battle left her week.

She’s now relearning how to walk and said she’s glad to be alive today.

“I woke up, I could feel my legs, my hands were numb,” said Missy Ellis through tears.

Ellis is still emotional when explaining her experience with the virus, “December 16th I started feeling kind of nasally, congested and I went and was diagnosed and treated for a sinus infection.”

Her minor symptom became a whole lot worse over time.

“My son ended up calling the ambulance, they ended up picking me up, they took me up to Newport, and it kind of went down hill from there,” Ellis explained.

After spending several days in the hospital, Ellis began having issues with her heart, kidneys, and she couldn’t breath.

“I just remember her [the nurse] kept telling me, you know breathe in through your nose, out through your mouth, and I just shook my head and that was all I remember,” Ellis said.

She was put on a ventilator and says doctors only gave her a 5% chance to live.

“Im a single mom of two kids,” Ellis explained. “My daughter is 29, my son is 18. He’s a senior at Cocke County High School.”

Ellis also has two grandson’s named Hayden and Hunter.

Ellis missed spending Christmas and New Years with her family while in the hospital but after almost three months in doctors’ care she is now home and recovering.

“I’ve been able to do a lot of things that I really didn’t think I was going to be able to do from being in the hospital,” she said.

Without her family’s support and doctors’ care Ellis said, “it could have ended up a whole lot worse.”

She is thankful for the road ahead, “miracles happen and I’m living proof.”

Ellis is now going to physical therapy three times a week to regain her strength.

Since her battle with COVID-19 she has now had both of her vaccine shots.