‘Miraculous… dangerous’: Driver gives account of massive I-40 wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A few days after a severe car accident are typically spent recovering, and in the case of one driver, spent figuring out what happened.

Three people were taken to the hospital after a driver who apparently was suffering from a medical condition crashed into several other vehicles, including a tractor-trailer, on Interstate 40 in downtown Knoxville.

The Knoxville Police Department says the crash was reported around 10:46 a.m. Tuesday on I-40 East near Henley Street.

A driver going west experienced a medical condition, officers say, and crossed over into the eastbound lanes. This resulted in a crash with a tractor-trailer and two other vehicles.

One of the drivers in those two other vehicles: Andy Arendt.

“The first thing i remember is that there was a fireman or a medical personnel in the passenger seat where the window should’ve been, but there was no window there,” said Arendt.

He doesn’t remember much from the day of the accident: Waking up, going for a run, and then, nothing.

“Apparently I had lost consciousness, but somehow, i had found my phone before somebody had shown up and I had called my wife. And I told her i don’t know where i am, but i think I’ve been in an accident. then i hung up on her 5 more times,” said Arendt.

He is recovering days later with a concussion, but says it could have been worse.

“This is a chance to continue and do the things that I love, I want to be different, I want to be better at it,” said Arendt.

The driver that caused the accident was given two violations, according to a KPD police report, including failing to drive within the lanes and driving without insurance.