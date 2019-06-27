Miss Tennessee Pageant 2019 underway in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Miss Tennessee 2019 is one step closer to her crowning.

The annual scholarship competition and pageant, which kicked off Wednesday night in Thompson-Boling Arena, introduced 27 candidates from all over the Volunteer State.

The candidates have already competed in the best on-stage interview, talent, evening wear and social impact statement categories.

The competition continues every night this week through Saturday and tickets to the event are still available to watch the pageant in person.

Tickets cost $125 for access to the entire multi-day event; you can also pay $30 for an individual night, Wednesday-Friday, and $50 for Saturday.

