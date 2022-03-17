KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 11-year-old.

Tadeyo Mvuyekare, 11 was last seen at his home in the Lonsdale area on Tuesday.

A KPD post said the child could be at the West Town Mall, in the area of Lonsdale or the Walter P. Homes area in East Knoxville.

Mvuyekare stands 4’1″ and weighs approximately 80 pounds. KPD said he has run away on previous occasions.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you’re asked to call 9-1-1 or contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.

There are four ways you can provide anonymous information to Crime Stoppers. You can call 865-215-7165, go online at www.easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, via the free mobile app, P3 Tips, or on the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers Facebook page. Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible to receive a cash reward.