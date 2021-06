MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Are you missing a bike? The Maryville Police Department wants you to reach out to them if you are.

Maryville Police say several bicycles were recovered during an investigation over the weekend in the area near Chilhowee Baptist Center.

If you are missing a bike, call officer Clayton Hall at 865-273-2715 or reach out to the Maryville Police Department on Facebook with a description of your bike.