NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — 50 children who have been reported missing in Tennessee this year alone have had their cases entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children database.

Several of those missing children are from East Tennessee. Do you recognize any of them?

NCMEC said there is no waiting period to report a missing person. There are 121 missing Tennessee children the NCMEC hopes to help find. You can see the full list of cases at this link.

If you have any information about these cases call 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or local law enforcement.