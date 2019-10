KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered teen last seen Wednesday.

According to KPD, the 16-year-old female, Lanysja Rodgers, is considered endangered due to “diminished mental capacity.”

She was reported missing around 3:42 p.m. Wednesday after leaving 600 Arthur Street on foot toward an unknown direction of travel, police said.

If you see Lanysja, please immediately call the KPD at 865-215-4010.