Missing Etowah teen found hiding under house, mother charged with child abuse

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) – A McMinn County mother is facing child abuse charges after her missing teenage daughter was found hiding under their home.

Anna Everhart was charged with aggravated domestic assault, aggravated child abuse and four counts of child abuse/neglect after her 16-year-old daughter was found hiding under their residence on Friday.

Bailey Locke, 16, was reported missing by her mother on Wednesday. Etowah Police announced she had been found safe on Friday.

Everhart’s bond was set at $50,000. The case is still under investigation and more charges are pending.

