Missing Florida kid may be in Middle Tennessee

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a child missing from Florida may be in Middle Tennessee.

5-year-old Jaxson Prows may be in the company of 40-year-old Erin Hontz and was last seen in Newberry, Florida.

Prows was last seen wearing a red and blue tank top with white stripes. Hontz was last seen wearing a blue and white blouse with a blue ruffle collar and a Mossy Oak camouflage hat.

They may be traveling in a 2004 beige Toyota Sienna with Florida tag number BZAX67. The vehicle’s back driver’s side window has been busted and repaired with duct tape.

If you spot the car you are asked to call 911.