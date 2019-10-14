Missing Gallatin boy with autism found safe

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — UPDATE: Sean Cummings has reportedly been found safe. Gallatin Police Chief, Don Bandy has confirmed Cummings has been located. News 2 will have more on this developing update as soon as we can.

An active search is underway as authorities are searching for a boy with autism who was reported missing from Gallatin Monday morning.

Gallatin police reported 12-year-old Sean Cummings missing around 7 a.m. He was last seen at his apartment at the Stoneridge Farms at the Hunt Club Apartments, which is located on Nashville Pike, around 11 p.m. Sunday.

Sean was last seen wearing blue pajama pants, a white T-shirt and a gray sweatshirt He is 5 feet 1 inch tall and 100 pounds. Police said he could also have packed some items in a backpack.

Sean’s family reported him missing after his sister went to wake him up for school around 5:30 a.m. Monday and couldn’t find him. Authorities said the family recently moved to Middle Tennessee and Sean is not familiar with the area.

Both Sumner County K9s and the Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter are assisting with the search. Volunteers are also helping search for Sean. Anyone who would like to volunteer should go to the barn across the street from Stoneridge Apartments located at 2325 Nashville Pike.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Gallatin Police Department at 615-452-1313.

No additional information was immediately released.