KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Gatlinburg woman who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead.

The body of Claudene Whaley, 76, was recovered Saturday, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.





Monday, August 8, a Silver Alert was issued for Whaley. That following Wednesday, the TBI reported they found the car they believe Whaley was driving along Gulf Road in the Hartford area of Cocke County.

Authorities have not revealed where they recovered Whaley’s body.

The TBI releasing on Twitter, “We’d like to offer sincere condolences to her friends and family who love her and are missing her.”

